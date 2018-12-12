Man Kills 4 Children, Commits Suicide in Rivers

A 35-year-old man has committed suicide after killing his four children.

Patrick Archibong, is said to be a resident of Alesa in the Eleme Local Government Area of Rivers State,

Archibong was said to have locked up in a room his four children, aged eight, five, three and one, and strangled them before hanging himself.

It was also gathered that Archibong had set the house, which he occupied as a tenant, on fire before taking his life.

It was learnt that Archibong’s wife raised the alarm after discovering what the husband did, and the incident was later reported to the police by the landlord of the house, identified as Gomba.

Archibong, who hailed from Ogoja in Cross River State, was said to have committed the crime at about 1am on Tuesday when neighbours had already gone to bed.

It was also learnt that the wife had escaped the aggression of her husband before he locked up the children and began to strangle them.

A source, who preferred anonymity, said: “It is shocking that a father could kill his four children. After killing his four children, he locked their corpses in the room and set the house ablaze.

“The man had earlier chased his wife away in the night and bolted the door before embarking on the killing spree that ended in him taking his own life.”

It was also gathered that Archibong did not leave a suicide note to explain the reason for his action, especially the killing of his children.

When contacted, the Police Public Relations Officer in the state, Nnamdi Omoni, confirmed the incident, adding that the landlord reported the matter to the police in Aleda, Eleme.

