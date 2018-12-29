Military Chiefs Meet in Borno Over Continued Boko Haram Attacks

The Chief of Defence Staff, Lt. Gen. Abayomi Olanisakin, accompanied by the Chief of Air Staff, Air Vice Marshal Abubakar Sadique, and Chief of Naval Staff, Rear Admiral Ibot-Ette Ibas, on Saturday converged on Maiduguri, Borno state amid growing insecurity in the state.

They were received by the Chief of Army Staff, Lt. Gen. Tukur Buratai, who had been on ground in the Military Command and Control Centre.

The CDS and the other service chiefs had paid a similar visit to the command a week ago.

Olanisakin held more than a four-hour closed-door meeting with the service chiefs, Theatre Commander, Operation Lafiya Dole, Chiefs of Training and Operations from the Defence Headquarters, Army, Navy, Air Force and field commanders.

It was gathered that the meeting deliberated on recent attacks by Boko Haram terrorists on troops locations at Baga and Monguno in Borno and Gonori in Yobe.

Briefing journalists after the meeting, the army spokesman, Brig. Gen Sani Usman, described the CDS visit as a routine trip meant to assess the situation in the theatre in view of current development.

Usman also said that Olanisakin, used the meeting to receive briefs from the theatre commander and field commanders.

The army spokesman quoted the CDS as commending the troops for their doggedness in repelling the various attacks by the terrorists, especially the attack on troops location at Monguno on Friday evening.

The terrorists attacked Baga on Wednesday, and Gonori on Thursday but were repelled by troops.

Usman said Olanisakin charged field commanders to put in more effort to strengthen ongoing operations against remnants of the Boko Haram insurgents.

