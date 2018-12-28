My Parents Pushed Me to Commit Suicide, 300 Level Student Writes in Suicide Note

At a point many Nigerians were still relishing the birth of Jesus Christ, a young lady, 300 level student of the Ahmadu Bello University (ABU), Zaria, Kaduna State, Aisha Omolola, decided to take her life on account of alleged neglect by her parents.

Aisha was said to have committed suicide in her apartment at Samaru area of Zaria, on Wednesday.

She was said to have taken a sip from a bottle of insecticide on December 26, 2018, which eventually led to her death.

In order not to raise doubt of what led to her death, she left a note, detailing why she embarked on the journey of no return.

In her suicide note, she blamed her parents for her action, saying they made life a living hell for her.

The suicide note read: “Just like I said, If I am no more, please hold my family especially my mum and dad responsible. I have tried to be the best I can be, stayed away from them just because they blamed me for their mistakes and they can’t love, help and take care of me like their own.

“My mum has made life a living hell for me because she is bipolar and frustrated, accusing me of being a witch, and a cursed child even though my brother is responsible for my education and upkeep.

“The only thing she helps me with is my feeding money. I have gone out of my way to take care of my mum by giving her food and money but I still end up being her problems.

“My brother can’t stick to his promise anymore because he feels I am not his responsibility and I have my own family. I hope and believe that now that I am gone, It will bring them relief and happiness.

“I am so sorry Collins, I had to leave you this way, Maryam Olayemi you have being more than a bestie to me. I am also sorry to all my friends and well wishers, I love to be happy but I’m nothing but a broken child. I don’t believe in God anymore, because I can’t see my purpose anymore. I love you all so much.”

It was learned that Aisha who requested to be buried immediately her corpse is found, also left her ATM card and pin, as well as her phone password.

Share this: Facebook

LinkedIn

Google

Email

Print

Twitter

