NAF Destroys Bandits’ Hideout in Zamfara

The Nigerian Airforce disclosed on Sunday that its Air Task Force (ATF) of Operation Diran Mikiya has successfully destroyed bamdits’ hideout at a compound West of Tsamari in Birnin Magaji Local Government Area (LGA) of Zamfara State.
A statement by Air Commodore Ibikunle Daramola, Director of NAF Public Relations and Information, on Sunday, said: “The attack was conducted at dawn on 28 December 2018 following intelligence reports indicating that the compound was being used by the armed bandits as a camp from where they launch attacks against innocent civilians.
“Accordingly, the ATF detailed a Nigerian Air Force (NAF) Intelligence, Surveillance and Reconnaissance (ISR) aircraft, which confirmed the presence of bandits armed with high calibre weapons at the location. ” Consequently, an Alpha Jet aircraft was dispatched to strike the compound, recording direct hits on the target area and resulting in significant damage to the structures and neutralization of some bandits, as later confirmed by credible human intelligence sources.” “Surface troops later invaded the compound and recovered some motorcycles abandoned by the fleeing criminals.
“The ATF, working in concert with surface forces and other security agencies, will continue to conduct reconnaissance and air interdiction missions with a view to restoring normalcy to the affected States in the Northwest,” the statement said.

