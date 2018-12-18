Obaseki Launches Edo Security Trust Fund

Edo State Governor, Godwin Obaseki, on Monday launched the state’s security trust fund and security architecture.

He also launched brand new 50 patrol cars, 30 hilux, 30 patrol motor bikes, two Armoured Personnel Carriers for the security outfit code named Operation Wabaizigan.

The Governor said the new security architecture was in fulfillment of his electionering campaign promises and that it will address the security challenges in the state.

“We are making unequal statement about our commitment to improve the security apparatus of the state.

“Our new security architecture will address the long overdue challenge of redefining the roles and the relationship between the various security agencies in the state.

“We are resolved to tackle head-long, all flash points of insecurity and to get rid of violence and other crimes from our dear state.

“In furtherance to the promise I made to the people of Edo state that we will turn Edo state around by fashioning out innovative ways to deal with key development challenges.

“We therefore decided that the new security architecture is something we must do as a matter of priority,” Obaseki said.

The Governor disclosed that the sum of N2bn has been set aside for security in the 2019 budget.

Chairman of the state security trust fund, Aigboje Aig-Imoukhuede, in his remarks, noted that there is no price too high to pay for security.

Aig-Imoukhuede noted that security is not a business left to the government alone.

He added that the private security outfits and corporate bodies should join hands with the state government in the fight against insecurity.

Earlier in his speech, the state Commissioner of Police, Babatunde Kokumo, who spoke on behalf of other security agencies, thanked Obaseki for his unflinching support to the agencies in the state.

He said security in the state remains paramount, not only for the Governor, but for all security agencies.

Kokumo said the command is working with other sisters agencies in the state to tackle crimes and criminality.

He promised to make judicious use of the logistics provided by the state governor for the overall well being of the people of the state.

Share this: Facebook

LinkedIn

Google

Email

Print

Twitter

