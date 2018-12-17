Obaseki not fit to be Governor, says Edo PDP

Chief Dan Orbih, chairman of the People’s Democratic Party (PDP), in Edo state, said Godwin Obaseki has no business being Governor of the state.

This is even as he called President Muhammadu Buhari to resign, for admitting that the economy of the country was in bad shape.

Orbih said this on Monday while addressing party supporters during the Edo south senatorial campaign rally in Benin.

“Are you not aware the country, the government and president is sick? The only person to save Nigeria is Abubakar Atiku.

“Even Buhari himself has said the economy is bad. What we are seeing in Edo State today is unprecedented.

“If you confront the Governor on the problems facing Edo people, he will tell you he is not a politician.

“If you are not a politician as a Governor, then, you have no business being in government,” Orbih said.

He said Buhari’s admittance that the economy is in bad shape is only deserving of him to resign honourably.

He said the large crowd at the rally was a message of hope for Edo people and that the party is determined to save Nigeria from the many challenges that has bedevilled it.

