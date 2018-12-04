Obi Caution Supporters Against Fr. Mbaka as He Predicts Buhari, Atiku Will Not Win 2019 Presidential Election

Former Governor of Anambra State and vice presidential candidate of the Peoples Democratic Party, Peter Obi, has asked people to stop attacking Rev Ejike Mbaka over his prophecies.

Obi’s reaction came following a pronouncement by Mbaka on Sunday that both Alhaji Atiku Abubakar of the Peoples Democratic Party and President Muhammadu of the All Progressives Congress might not win the 2019 presidential election.

However, he did not say who will win the election.

Speaking during the 2018 harvest and bazaar celebration at his Adoration Ground in Emene, he said it was bad and scandalous before the Holy Spirit that after their prayers on Adoration altar made Buhari the President, he had refused to come and do a project for his ministry as a way of thanking God.

Visibly angry Mbaka further narrated how his ministry’s prayers saved Buhari from sickness in 2015 and said anybody with Buhari’s ears should warn him that no one cheats God.

He warned that Buhari’s sickness may come in another form unless he does the needful.

Speaking on Alhaji sbubakar Atiku, Fr. Mbaka said that if he continued on the same trajectory, he and his running mate would end in shame. Speaking in Igbo, Mbaka said: “Ask Atiku if it is these steps that the cow will take to reach Umuahia.”

Mbaka concluded by requesting that Atiku should reach out to Igbo leaders like Hon. Ike Ekweremadu and also come personally to adoration ground and do a project for them.”

He also berated Atiku’s running mate, Peter Obi.

Though he said they had always supported Obi, he stated that Obi had not done anything for his church.

He said God would bless Governor Dave Umahi of Ebonyi State and Ifeanyi Ugwuanyi of Enugu State and grant them second term for what they had done for him.

Mbaka said: “Umahi donated 1,000 bags of rice and 1,000 tubers of yam to us, but it meant nothing to me until he handed N10m cheque to me and promised to build a project for the ministry. This is the type of gesture we require from Obi”, he said.

While acknowledging the donation of N500,000 from Obi as his money for breaking of kolanut, he said “ stinginess is not a virtue.”

In his own remarks, the representative of President Buhari, Sen. Hope Uzodinma was warmly embraced the moment he announced N2 million for breaking of kolanut by Buhari and the announcement that Buhari will build a hospital in adoration ground for him.

The elated Mbaka said that such was the type of gesture he needed from Buhari.

Responding to Hope Uzodinma’s donation of N20 million to him, he said “Uzodimna would become the next governor by the grace of God.” On Imo State and Abia State, he said the case of the two state’s were beyond redemption and that the two states were possessed by the devil and needed to be exorcised.

However, Mbaka reiterated the unflinching support of his ministry for the re-election of Governor Ifeanyi Ugwuanyi of Enugu State for a second term in office in 2019.

The outspoken priest stressed that the ministry has “100 per cent support for Gburugburu (Governor Ifeanyi Ugwuanyi)” saying: “It is unquestionable; Adoration Ministry Enugu Nigeria stands for him; he is a good man; a man of peace; a perfect genius; humble and ever patient”.

Share this: Facebook

LinkedIn

Google

Email

Print

Twitter

