Ogun PDP: Kashamu, Others Thrown Out as Court Sacks Dayo-led Faction

The Ibadan Division of the Appeal Court, on Tuesday, sacked the Adebayo Dayo-led faction of the Ogun State Prop!es Democratic Party.

Senator Buruji Kashamu and other ‘candidates’ belong to the faction. With this judgement, Hon. Oladipupo Adebutu and others who emerged through the party’s primaries are now the authentic candidates of the party in the 2019 election.

The three-man appeal panel set aside the judgment of a Federal High Court in Abeokuta which threw up Kashamu and his factional members as the authentic PDP candidates.

The panel headed by Justice A. B. Bada, resolved the four issues raised for determination in the appeal in favour of the PDP, saying the appellants were not properly served in the case at the lower court which breached their rights to fair hearing.

Both Justices Bada and N. Okoronkwo agreed with Justice H. S. Samani who read the lead judgment.

The judgment is expected to have removed the cloud over governorship candidates of Hon. Oladipupo Adebutu and the National Assembly and Ogun State House of Assembly candidates for the 2019 election.

The PDP had dragged the Adedayo Bayo-led faction to the appellate court to challenge the lower court judgment which threw up Dayo-led faction and Kashamu Ogun PDP candidates.

They prayed the court to set aside the judgment on the grounds that they were not properly served before judgment was delivered and that the lower court judge was wrong in his judgment.

