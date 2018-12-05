Ogun PDP: Supreme Court Affirms Kashamu’s Candidacy as PDP Says Adebutu Is It

The Supreme Court on Wednesday dismissed an appeal by the Uche Secondus-led National Working Committee of the Peoples Democratic Party, seeking to suspend a Federal High Court decision which recognised the Buruji Kashamu-led faction of the party.

In a decision on Wednesday, the five-member panel of the court, led by Bode Rhodes-Vivour, also awarded a fine of N100,000 against all parties in the matter. The panel asked the Kashamu-led faction to bring copies of their arguments within seven days from Wednesday.

Following the decision of the federal high court which compelled the national leadership of the PDP to accept a list of delegates loyal to Kashamu, Secondus had approached the Appeal Court to request a nullification of the primaries where the said delegates elected Kashamu as the party’s flag bearer for the PDP in Ogun State.

Secondus also asked the apex court to order an accelerated hearing of his request at the Court of Appeal.

When the matter was called on Wednesday, however, Kashamu’s lawyer, Alex Izinyon, said he just received the copies of the motion filed at the apex court.

Subsequently the court asked Izinyon to file a response to the motion in seven days.

The court faulted the applicant’s decision to approach a Supreme Court with a request, for the stay of an order made by the Federal High Court.

It struck out the request and ordered the parties to wait for a definite order by the Appeal Court, regarding the case.

The apex court said it cannot make the required order unless the appeal court has given a definite decision of the matter.

With the latest decision, Kashamu remains the party’s flag bearer, until any further decision is made by the higher courts.

Meanwhile, the Peoples Democratic Party (PDP) on Wednesday said Ladi Adebutu was its candidate for the 2019 governorship election in Ogun. The party made the declaration in a statement by its National Publicity Secretary, Kola Ologbondiyan, in Abuja. Ologbondiyan said that the declaration had put to rest all controversies, uncertainties and misgivings regarding the authentic candidate of the party for the race in Ogun. He said that Adebutu was duly elected as PDP’s candidate in the primary conducted by the National Working Committee (NWC), which was the only body empowered to conduct such primaries. Ologbondiyan said that the name and particulars of Adebutu had since been submitted to Independent National Electoral Commission (INEC) by the leadership of the party. “All PDP members, supporters and the general public should, by this declaration, completely disregard, as an impostor, any other person parading himself as PDP governorship candidate in Ogun. “Only Adebutu is our flag bearer and governorship candidate in Ogun. “The PDP candidate, Adebutu, has already commenced his campaigns and is widely accepted by the people of Ogun, who have expressed their readiness to freely give him the mantle of leadership at the 2019 election,” he said. Ologbondiyan cautioned “all fifth columnists” trying to cause confusion within the party in Ogun to desist from such acts “in the general interest”

Share this: Facebook

LinkedIn

Google

Email

Print

Twitter

