People Jubilate as Police Arrest Cult leader in Osun

Police have arrested a man believed to be the second in command to the leader of the dreaded Eiye Confraternity in Osogbo, Afeez Alade, popularly known as Esubiyi in the Osun Stateo.

Alade, it was learnt, was the second in the hierarchy of the group in the state and had been on the wanted list of the security agents for several months.

It was also gathered that few months ago, the third in command in the cult group, Seyi Adesoji, popularly known as Oosa, was arrested by the special anti-cultism squad of the Osun State Police Command.

The arrest of Alade was effected around the Jaleyemi area of Osogbo by men of the anti-cultism squad.

A security source, who preferred not to be named, said, “The arrest was made last night (Saturday) through the combined efforts of the police and the vigilante team in the Jaleyemi area.”

According to the source, a pistol and two rounds of live ammunition were found on the suspect when he was arrested.

Meanwhile, the news of arrest of Alade was greeted with jubilation, especially in the neighbourhood where he was caught.

Although many of those contacted preferred not to be named, they, however, commended the efforts of the security agents that led to the arrest of the suspect.

One of those that commented on the arrest, said, “Esubiyi is everywhere; he is very notorious and renowned for tormenting fun seekers at popular hotels and resorts across Osogbo. The news of his arrest is heart-warming.”

When contacted, the Police Public Relations Officer for the Osun Police Command, Folasade Odoro, confirmed the arrest of the suspect.

She said Alade was arrested during a stop and search operation in Osogbo.

