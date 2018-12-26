Police Arrest, to Parade Suspected Killers of Badeh, Thursday

The Police have arrested suspected killers of the former Chief of Defence Staff, Air Vice Marshal Alex Badeh (retd).

The suspects are set to be paraded for involvement in the murder of the Badeh in Abuja, Thursday.

The suspects will be paraded at the headquarters of the NPF in Abuja.

“We have made a breakthrough in the case and we’ve arrested suspects who will be paraded on Thursday,” a source said.

The former CDS was killed in the evening of December 18, 2018 while returning from his farm.

His Tundra Toyota truck was riddled with bullets piercing the windscreen and killing him instantly.

Out of the three occupants of the vehicle, however, Badeh was the only one that was killed thereby fueling speculations that he was assassinated.

