Breaking News

Police Arrest, to Parade Suspected Killers of Badeh, Thursday

by News Editor on | No comments
Posted under: breaking news, Crime, Politics, Recent News

The Police have arrested suspected killers of the former Chief of Defence Staff, Air Vice Marshal Alex Badeh (retd).
The suspects are set to be paraded for involvement in the murder of the Badeh in Abuja, Thursday.
The suspects will be paraded at the headquarters of the NPF in Abuja.
“We have made a breakthrough in the case and we’ve arrested suspects who will be paraded on Thursday,” a source said.
The former CDS was killed in the evening of December 18, 2018 while returning from his farm.
His Tundra Toyota truck was riddled with bullets piercing the windscreen and killing him instantly.
Out of the three occupants of the vehicle, however, Badeh was the only one that was killed thereby fueling speculations that he was assassinated.

Author: News Editor

7797 stories / Browse all stories

Related Stories »

by
Fleeing Policemen: Police Debunk Reports
by
4 Policemen Arrested for Alleged Robbing Man of CFA350,000
by
Inferno Kills Family of 3 in Edo

Provide your email below, and we will notify you the latest news freely.

sjdating    

calendar »

December 2018
M T W T F S S
« Nov    
 12
3456789
10111213141516
17181920212223
24252627282930
31  

Headlines »