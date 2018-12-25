Police Arrest Two Suspects Who Allegedly Killed Police Officer

Niger State Police Command on Tuesday said it had arrested two suspects for allegedly killing a Superintendent of Police during a robbery operation at Storm Star Hotel Madalla in Suleja Local Government Area of the state.

The command’s Public Relations Officer, Mohammadu Abubakar, disclosed this in a statement on Tuesday in Minna.

Abubakar, a Deputy Superintendent of Police, alleged that the suspects belonged to an eighth-man gang responsible for armed robbery operation and the killing of a police officer on November 15 in his hotel room.

The deceased was serving under Borno State Police Command.

The assailants during the operation took away items, including six Plasma televisions, one Infinix Hot 4, 1Phone, a wristwatch and 1,600 dollars as well as N31,000 cash.

The suspects confessed to the crime while the case is still under investigation.

”We are doing everything humanly possible to arrest and prosecute all those involved in the robbery.

