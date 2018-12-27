Police Fail to Parade Suspected Killers of Badeh for Security Reasons

The Nigeria Police Force on Thursday did not parade suspected killers of former Chief of Defence Staff, Air Marshal Alex Badeh (retd) as earlier planned because the police did not want to jeopardize the arrest fleeing members of the gang.

The police said it postponed the presentation of suspected killers of late Badeh, to the media in Abuja for security reasons.

The force had on Wednesday said it had arrested alleged killers of Badeh and had planned to present the suspects to journalists on Thursday in Abuja.

Badeh was killed while returning from his farm along the Keffi-Abuja road on December 18.

The force Spokesman, Jimoh Moshood, who made the disclosure while addressing journalists on Thursday in Abuja, said five suspects were arrested for alleged involvement in the crime.

Moshood said the decision to postpone the presentation of the suspects to the media was to prevent other members of the gang from escaping.

“It is of significance to note that the presentation of the two suspects and the three other gang members will not come up today so as not to jeopardise the ongoing investigation,” he said.

