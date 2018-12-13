Breaking News

Police Foil Suicide Attack in Borno

The Police in Borno successfully foiled a lone suicide bomb attack on Wednesday night in Maiduguri, the Police Commissioner, Damian Chukwu, said Thursday.
Chukwu said that the incident occurred around 8:30pm on the outskirts of Maiduguri.
He said that a teenage female bomber attempted to infiltrate a security checkpoint before security men shot at her and the Improvised Explosive Device vest strapped to her body exploded.
He said the explosion blew the girl into pieces, noting that there were no other casualties in the attack.
The Commissioner added that men of the Explosive Ordinance Department were deployed to sanitise the area.

