Police Raid Kidnappers’ Den in Ondo, Arrest 2 Suspects

The Ondo State Police Command said on Thursday that it had arrested two suspected members of a kidnapping gang terrorising the state. The

The suspects, who were identified as Jahae Mohammed and Jimoh Ahmed, were nabbed during the raid of the kidnappers’ den located at a forest in Oba Akoko and Ose area in Akoko South East Local Government Area of the state, by police.

Speaking on the development, the state Police Public Relations Officer, Femi Joseph said the suspected kidnappers were arrested at Oba/Ose area by the police special patrol team.

According to him, the suspects were identified to be the leaders of kidnappers gang terrorising travellers and people of the area.

No fewer than 50 people were alleged to have been kidnapped by the hoodlums on Akure-Owo and Owo-Ikare Expressways in the last two months, among whom were members of staff of the Federal Medical Centre and the Rufus Giwa Polytechnic, Owo.

Joseph said: “The combined team of police formation was led by the Deputy Commissioner of Police, Mudashiru Abudulahai with other officers and men drawn from anti-kidnapping squad, anti-cultist squad, Special Anti Robbery Squad, combed the forest reserve at Oba Akoko for almost five hours before the arrest was made.

“The team trekked 20km inside the forest reserve along the Oba/ Ose -Akoko road, where the team located the two points where the kidnappers operated.

“The kidnappers had already fled before the arrival of the security operatives. However, only two men were seen in the entire forest.

“At the two kidnappers locations in the thick forest, items such as clothes suspected to belong to the victims, shoes and cudgels were seen, so the DCP Abudulahai ordered for the destruction of the den immediately.”

The PPRO added that the special patrol team were also working round the clock to ensure the safety of lives and properties during and after the festive season.

He also stated that the suspects had been kept in custody of the anti-kidnapping squad of the police command while efforts were ongoing to arrest other members of the gang.

