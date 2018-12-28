Policemen Invade Melaye’s Abuja Residence

Police personnel were said to have invaded the home of Senator Dino Melaye, who represents Kogi West in the National Assembly.

The invasion of the lawmaker’s Abuja residence located at 11 Sangha street, off Mississippi, Maitama, took place, Friday afternoon.

The street where his house is located was said to have been cordoned off by security operatives.

Melaye had raised the alarm a few days ago over an attempt by the Federal Government to assassinate him. And the police had denied the allegation.

However, the Senator later in the day raised the alarm that some policemen numbering over 20 in two Hilux trucks forcefully entered his compound.

Melaye through his verified Twitter handle, @dino_melaye, also said he recorded the security operatives on camera while trying to put some guns inside some of the cars he parked within his compound.

Some of his tweets read: “They (policemen) have forcefully entered my compound. Cameras (are) recording (their activities). They are trying to plant guns in the cars (I parked) outside. We are watching (them).

“Two Hilux trucks have now blocked my gate with men in mufti numbering (about) 20.

“A man in jallabia (flowing gown) has gone forth and back my street more than 10 times.

“Two trucks with people wearing black (are) in front of Centagon School on Mississippi (avenue) Maitama. (They parked their) Toyota Siena at the entrance of Sangha street, (while another) gold colour Honda accord (car was) roaming the street.

“They have just zoomed off the trucks leaving three men at different ends of my street wearing black

“All entrances to my residence on Mississippi Avenue have been secured by the police that claim (ed) there is (was) no order to arrest me.

“Media and Nigerians take note. We have pictures of those involved,” he added.

The police had yet to arrest the Senator as of the time of filing this report.

Share this: Facebook

LinkedIn

Google

Email

Print

Twitter

