Poor Power Supply: Edo Governor Begs FG to Revoke BEDC Operational Licence

Edo State Governor, Godwin Obaseki, has pleaded with the Federal Government to revoke the operational licence of the Benin Electricity Distribution Company (BEDC), lamenting the company has failed woefully in providing stable electricity for residents of the state.

Obaseki decried the gross inefficiency of the company, saying most part of the state will be celebrating Christmas and the New Year festivities in darkness.

Greater part of the state, Benin City has been thrown into darkness since September as a result of what the distribution company attributes to faulty equipment.

Obaseki said Edo people deserve a better service provider than BEDC, more so, considering the fact that Edo State is host to Azura Power plant which generates over 700MW of electricity to the national grid.

“At a time families should be enjoying uninterrupted electricity supply as they celebrate Christmas and New Year in the state, BEDC is again unable to live up to the minimum expectation of providing electricity.

“No excuse is good enough for the abysmal failure of BEDC and we appeal to President Muhammadu Buhari to without delay, revoke the operational licence of BEDC and rescue Edo people and residents from the crappy service being delivered to our people who are harassed weekly by BEDC to pay for electricity that it did not supply,” Obaseki said.

He lamented: “Forcing electricity consumers to pay for services they did not enjoy with estimated bills is tantamount to corruption, which the Buhari-led government is committed to nipping in the bud.”

Obaseki wondered why Nigerians in Borno and Kaduna states are celebrating uninterrupted power supply yet Edo people are in unending darkness.

The Governor, further said that much as he is not a believer in conspiracy theories, he is however constrained to believe that BEDC is on a mission to sabotage the developmental efforts of his administration.

“There can be no better time to enjoy electricity than during the Christmas holiday and only an enemy of progress will make Edo people spend the holidays in darkness,” the governor emphasized.

He expressed his regrets over the unnecessary sufferings associated with celebrating the holiday period in BEDC-induced darkness and assured that his administration will continue to work for better deals across all sectors of the state.

