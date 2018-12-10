Breaking News

Presidency Denies Involvement in Freezing Obi’s Accounts, Raid on Atiku’s Sons’ Home

by News Editor on | No comments
Posted under: breaking news, Politics, Recent News

The presidency on Monday said that President Muhammadu Buhari never ordered the freezing of bank accounts belonging to Peoples Democratic Party vice presidential candidate, Peter Obi.
The Presidency also denied the report that President Buhari ordered the raid on the home of the sons of the PDP’s Presidential candidate, Alhaji Atiku Abubakar, by the Economic and Financial Crimes Commission on Saturday, describing the allegations as fairy tales.
Reacting to the alleged involvement of President Buhari in the freezing of Obi’s account and the raid of Atiku’s house, the Presidency through the Senior Special Assistant to the President on Media and Publicity, Mallam Garba Shehu said the story was a manifestation of the PDP’s growing expertise in fake news.
He said: “The story about the raid “ordered by Buhari-led government” on the home of PDP Presidential Candidate, Atiku Abubakar’s sons and the fairy tale on the alleged blockage of the bank accounts of the running mate, Governor Peter Obi and his family are both untrue, and should be dismissed as just another manifestation of the Peoples Democratic Party, PDP’s growing expertise in fake news. “Nigerians must be becoming wary by now, of a political party with absolutely nothing to offer in the coming elections and has instead, transformed into a knight in shining armour, slaying the truth. In this so-called transformation, PDP has changed into nothing but to a ceaselessly flowing stream of fake news.
“It is impossible to find in Nigeria today, anyone propagating fake news more than the PDP. Our advice to Nigerians is: ignore them.”

Author: News Editor

7677 stories / Browse all stories

Related Stories »

by
CSOs to Sue Edo Govt Over Refuse Collection Chargespi
by
Fayemi Was Validly Elected as APC Governorship Candidate , Court Tells Oni
by
Electoral Amendment Bill: Agbakoba Urges NASS to Override President’s Vetoo

Provide your email below, and we will notify you the latest news freely.

sjdating    

calendar »

December 2018
M T W T F S S
« Nov    
 12
3456789
10111213141516
17181920212223
24252627282930
31  

Headlines »