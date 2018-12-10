Presidency Denies Involvement in Freezing Obi’s Accounts, Raid on Atiku’s Sons’ Home

The presidency on Monday said that President Muhammadu Buhari never ordered the freezing of bank accounts belonging to Peoples Democratic Party vice presidential candidate, Peter Obi.

The Presidency also denied the report that President Buhari ordered the raid on the home of the sons of the PDP’s Presidential candidate, Alhaji Atiku Abubakar, by the Economic and Financial Crimes Commission on Saturday, describing the allegations as fairy tales.

Reacting to the alleged involvement of President Buhari in the freezing of Obi’s account and the raid of Atiku’s house, the Presidency through the Senior Special Assistant to the President on Media and Publicity, Mallam Garba Shehu said the story was a manifestation of the PDP’s growing expertise in fake news.

He said: “The story about the raid “ordered by Buhari-led government” on the home of PDP Presidential Candidate, Atiku Abubakar’s sons and the fairy tale on the alleged blockage of the bank accounts of the running mate, Governor Peter Obi and his family are both untrue, and should be dismissed as just another manifestation of the Peoples Democratic Party, PDP’s growing expertise in fake news. “Nigerians must be becoming wary by now, of a political party with absolutely nothing to offer in the coming elections and has instead, transformed into a knight in shining armour, slaying the truth. In this so-called transformation, PDP has changed into nothing but to a ceaselessly flowing stream of fake news.

“It is impossible to find in Nigeria today, anyone propagating fake news more than the PDP. Our advice to Nigerians is: ignore them.”

