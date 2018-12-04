Breaking News

Reps Member Alleges Plans by Colleages to Impeach VP

Johnson Agbonayinma, who ‎represents Egor/Ikpoba-Okha Federal Constituency of Edo State in the House of Representatives , has alleged that some members ‎are collating signatures with the aim of impeaching Vice-President Yemi Osinbajo.
Agbonayinma made the allegation while addressing journalists in Abuja on Tuesday.
The lawmaker said: “Some political gladiators and media houses” were ‎sponsoring fake news against Osinbajo.
“The reason is because of the NEMA investigation,” he said.
Agbonayinma,‎ however, failed to name‎ those behind the campaign against the Vice-President, saying they include disgruntled members of the All Progressives Congress.
The House had probed the activities of the National Emergency Management Agency in the North-East, during which it indicted Osinbajo and the Director-General of the agency.

