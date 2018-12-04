Reps Member Alleges Plans by Colleages to Impeach VP

Johnson Agbonayinma, who represents Egor/Ikpoba-Okha Federal Constituency of Edo State in the House of Representatives , has alleged that some members are collating signatures with the aim of impeaching Vice-President Yemi Osinbajo.
Agbonayinma made the allegation while addressing journalists in Abuja on Tuesday.
The lawmaker said: “Some political gladiators and media houses” were sponsoring fake news against Osinbajo.
“The reason is because of the NEMA investigation,” he said.
Agbonayinma, however, failed to name those behind the campaign against the Vice-President, saying they include disgruntled members of the All Progressives Congress.
The House had probed the activities of the National Emergency Management Agency in the North-East, during which it indicted Osinbajo and the Director-General of the agency.
