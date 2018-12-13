SDP Vice Presidential Candidate Steps Down

In a surprise move, Dr. Mohammed Junaid, Thursday stepped down as the vice presidential candidate on the platform of the Social Democratic Party, SDP. Junaid was the running mate to Donald Duke, who is the presidential candidate of SDP.

Second Republic lawmaker, Junaid, who is one of the fiercest critics of President Muhammadu Buhari, said that he decided to step down because of the “many hassles of the SDP.”

He said he also stepped down as the deputy national chairman of the SDP and had written letters to the Chairman of the party, Chief Olu Falae; and Duke.

He said, “It is true. I stepped down a while ago because of the many hassles.

“I also resigned as Deputy National Chairman. I have written to Chief Olu Falae and Duke. However, I have not resigned from the party.”

When asked if he would be supporting President Muhammadu Buhari to ‘take Nigeria to the next level’, Junaid laughingly responded, “You know I will never do such.”

