Soldiers Arrest 3 Gun Runners, Recover 44 Rifles

Troops of 1 Division Nigerian Army Kaduna, deployed for Operation Whirl Punch in Wednesday said that they have arrested three alleged gun runners in Rijau area of Niger State and recovered 44 rifles.

The Deputy Director, Army Public Relations, 1 Division Nigerian Army, Col. Muhammad Dole, made the disclosure in a press statement issued in Kaduna on Wednesday.

Dole identified the three alleged gun runners as Aminu Umar, Shehu Samaila and Bilyaminu Abdullahi, who were reportedly arrested on Tuesday during a stop-and-search operation at Rijau.

“The troops recovered 44 fabricated locally made single barrel rifles and 351 cartridges being conveyed in a Toyota Corolla registered ZUR 28 DX Kebbi,” Dole claimed.

According to him, preliminary investigation revealed that the gun runners were heading to Bena in Danko/Wasagu Local Government Area of Kebbi, which shares boundary with Zamfara.

He said further that interrogation of the suspects is ongoing, and urged motorists to share credible information with the Army and other security agencies.

“It is important to add that troops of 1 Division conducting Operation WHIRL PUNCH will remain resolutely committed to combating all forms of criminality in our Area of Operation,” Dole said

Share this: Facebook

LinkedIn

Google

Email

Print

Twitter

