Support Groups Abandon Buhari, Embrace Atiku for President

No fewer than 59 support groups for President Muhammadu Buhari’s re-election have abandoned ‘project Buhari’ to endorse former Vice President and presidential candidate of the Peoples Democratic Party (PDP), Atiku Abubakar.

The groups explained that they took the decision because “the government we put in place has failed and continues to fail our people and we cannot continue to reinforce failures.”

Speaking at a ceremony in Abuja the National Coordinator, Grassroot Mobilisers for Buhari, Yusuf Ardo, accused the Buhari Administration of failing to appoint youths into his government.

He noted that the nation’s economy which was rated as the fastest growing economy in Africa had become comatose under the Buhari government, stressing that the administration had shown that it was clueless.

Ardo said: “Today, our country is faced with legions of challenges, our economy that was the fastest growing in Africa has become comatose under the present government which has shown that it was unprepared and completely clueless. We believe under Atiku, our economy will be revived and returned to the path of progress.”

The National Publicity Secretary of the group, Nathaniel Isah, criticized the Tradermoni programme of the FG, stating that it was a scheme to influence voters.

Also speaking, the Coordinator, Legend Youth Mobilisers, Abdulazeez Zubair, stated that the hardship in the country informed their decision to withdraw support for Buhari.

“I am a student of Yusuf Maitama Sule University, Kano, things are very tight in the country. My father could no longer support my education on account of the economic downturn in the country. We decided to support Atiku because we believe he can do better,” he stated.

