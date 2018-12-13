Breaking News

This Time, I’ll Reward Handwork, Loyalty, Says Buhari

President Muhammadu Buhari on Wednesday has assured his supporters that their handwork and loyalty would be adequately rewarded.
Buhari gave the assurance in Abuja while delivering a speech at the inauguration of his support group tagged, “ Together Nigeria’’.
The event was organised by the Buhari Support Organisation.
Buhari, who expressed gratitude to the organisation, said, “some individuals and organisations might be feeling disappointed because we have not been able to please everyone.
“I would like to assure you that this time, handwork and loyalty will be rewarded adequately.”
According to the President, the event reminds him of the political struggle and support he has been enjoying from the group over the years.
He, therefore, endorsed the plan put in place by the Buhari Support Organisation to reposition the organisation and strategise towards success in the next election and beyond.
“This once again gives me further encouragement, hope and optimism in our political journey,” Buhari said.
While acknowledging the overwhelming nationwide support he has been enjoying over the years, Buhari said his administration was already celebrating the landmark achievements so far recorded.
He expressed gratitude to the group for sensitising Nigerians to the successes recorded by the governing All Progressive Congress (APC).
He also expressed appreciation to the Nigerian celebrities for their contributions to the growth of the country’s entertainment industry as well as projecting the good image of Nigeria abroad.
“I would like to thank our celebrities for projecting the image of Nigeria globally and your contributions to our entertainment industry,” he said.
‘Together Nigeria’, which is made up of Nigerian celebrities, is an advocacy group supporting the re-election of President Muhammadu Buhari in 2019.

