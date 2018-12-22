Three Fake Military Men, Who Kidnapped US-based Couple, Arrested in Imo

Three fake military men who allegedly kidnapped a couple, who just returned from the US, have been arrested in Imo State.

Operatives of the Federal Special Anti-Robbery Squad of the Imo State Police Command disclosed this on Friday.

The couple were said to be on their way back to Nigeria from the United States of America for Christmas and New Year Day’s celebrations when they were held hostage.

The fake military men were paraded on Friday at the command’s headquarters in Owerri, by the State Commissioner of Police, Dasuki Galadanchi.

The suspects are Uchechukwu Richard, 32, from Ikeduru Local Government Area of Imo State, Chijioke Jonathan, 42, a native of Njaba LGA and Godfrey Iwuji, 38, who hails from Nwangele LGA.

The Commissioner said that the rescue operation was a product of the community policing strategies of the Inspector-General of Police, Ibrahim Idris.

He explained that the operation was carried out by the F-SARS Commander, Geoffrey Victor, and his men, who slept in the bush to rescue the American couple.

Galadanchi said: “Sequel to the arrest of three kidnap suspects on Thursday, we swung into action and rescued the victims on Friday morning. They (victims) are Joy Ufumba, 45, and Stephen Ufomaduh, 30, who returned from New York and their cousin, Emmanuel Ufomaduh, 56, who stays in Lagos.

“They were kidnapped around Concord area in Owerri on December 17 by men in military uniform. The suspects took the victims to their hideout and dispossessed them of their valuables, including dollars, jewellery and ATM cards.

“Through our paid informants, we were able to track the suspects to a hotel in Owerri. They were spending dollars. We rescued the victims in a way that did not put their lives at risk. They trekked for four hours and slept in a church. We picked them up this morning.”

One of the victims said her husband was marking his birthday on the day they were kidnapped.

She said: “It was very terrible. We were on our way to a hotel in Owerri on December 17 to mark my husband’s birthday. All of a sudden, men in military uniform ambushed us and kidnapped us.

“They were armed and they blindfolded us and took us to their hideout. They took everything; dollars, jewellery, our ATM cards and the pin numbers. We gave them everything because what mattered most was our safety. They collected over $50,000, but we thank God for our lives.”

