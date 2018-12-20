Breaking News

Troops Intercept Two Female Suicide Bombers

Two female suicide bombers have been arrested at Mushemiri village in Konduga Local Government Area of Borno.
The army said in a post that troops of Operation Lafiya Dole apprehended the suspected suicide bomber and her accomplice on Wednesday night while attempting to infiltrate the 222 Battalion defensive locations.
The post said that the Improvised Explosive Devices (IEDs) vest strapped to her body was diffused; adding that investigation is still in progress.
“At about 9.30 p.m. today Dec. 19, 2018; a suspected female suicide bomber and her accomplice were intercepted at Mushimari settlement in Konduga local government area of Borno while attempting to infiltrate the 222 Battalion defensive locations.
“They were apprehended by thep09l troops and the IEDs vest strapped to the suspected suicide bomber was successfully immobilised, preliminary investigation is ongoing”.

