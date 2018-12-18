Troops Eliminate 4 Boko Haram Terrorists

The Nigerian Army has said troops eliminated four Boko Haram terrorists and recovered weapons from them.

Army spokesman Brig.-Gen. Sani Usman said the terrorists were killed when they engaged troops at Maibukarti village on Maiduguri-Damboa road in Borno State.

In a statement Monday, Usman said the troops operated alongside the Air Force, which provided air support.

The spokesman added that a soldier was killed during the attack.

He said: “Troops of Operation Lafiya Dole on Sunday, December 16, neutralised four Boko Haram terrorists and recover weapons. The terrorists came at 5 p.m and attacked Maibukarti village on Maiduguri-Damboa road. They were engaged by the gallant troops.

“The troops were further reinforced and went on hot pursuit of the fleeing terrorists, while the Nigerian Air Force provided close air support.

“Unfortunately, one soldier paid the supreme price during the encounter with the terrorists.

“The gallant troops recovered four AK-47 rifles, 45 rounds of 7.62mm ammunition, five AK-47 rifles magazine, two motorcycles and one bicycle. Other items recovered include one Bandolier, one GSM handset, three SIM cards, an earpiece, some phone accessories, kolanuts, gloves and drugs. The exploitation continues in conjunction with Civilian Joint Task Force (CJTF).”

