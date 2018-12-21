EFCC Intercepts $2.8m, Arrests Two Suspects

The Economic and Financial Crimes Commission (EFCC) in Enugu on Friday disclosed that it arrested two suspected money launderers who were trying to convey a huge amount of cash through the international airport in the state.

The EFCC in statement said that the suspects were arrested with $2.8m at the Akanu Ibiam International Airport, Enugu.

The EFCC spokesperson Tony Orilade said Ighoh Augustine and Ezekwe Emmanuel, working with Bankers Warehouse, were arrested as they were about boarding an Arik Air flight to Lagos.

The anti-graft body said their arrest was made possible following a tip off.

The suspects “confessed that they have been in the business of conveying cash for ‘some notable banks’ for over six years and were in the process of doing same for a Union Bank branch at New Market, Onitsha, Anambra State, when they were caught,” EFCC said.

Augustine and Emmanuel allegedly disclosed that the operation was the fourth this year, and are cooperating with anti-graft detectives.

