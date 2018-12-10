We Went After Orji’s Sons, Not Atiku’s – EFCC

The Economic and Financial Crimes Commission (EFCC) has broken silence over the raid on the homes of children of the Peoples Democratic Party presidential candidate, Atiku Abubakar on Saturday.

A building housing the apartment occupied by two sons of Atiku Abubakar was raided over the weekend.

The anti-graft agency had earlier denied that its operativess carried out the raid.

However, in a statement Monday afternoon, the EFCC said the raid was strictly targeted at Senator Theodore Orji’s sons.

EFCC said some of Orji’s sons were arrested and their cars confiscated.

EFCC said in the statement: “The recent arrest of Ogbonna Orji, son of Sen. Theodore Orji, over money laundering, has absolutely nothing to do with son of ex-VP Atiku Abubakar.

“The former Abia governor has been under investigations by the EFCC, for money laundering activities, which was discovered to have been carried out through his sons.

“The EFCC had been on the trail of cars allegedly bought by the sons, and last Friday the cars were traced to a night club in Abuja, where operatives waited patiently through the night to arrest the owners – Ogbonna and his friend, Kelvin Ilonah.

“They were arrested at about 5am on Saturday, and they led operatives to their three-flat apartment, where documents retrieved showed that it was rented at a rate of N13m per annum.

“They have so far given useful information to the EFCC, which is aiding in investigations. It should be made clear that the EFCC never “went after” Atiku’s sons, neither was Atiku’s son arrested by the EFCC,” the anti-graft commission said in a series of tweets.

Share this: Facebook

LinkedIn

Google

Email

Print

Twitter

