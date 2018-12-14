Breaking News

Yellow Fever Claims Another life in Benin

Yellow fever has reportedly claimed another life in Benin, the Edo state capital.
The unidentified victim reportedly died at the accident and emergency unit of the University of Benin Teaching Hospital (UBTH).
It was gathered that the victim, a middle aged man, was rushed to the hospital on Friday afternoon, and he died even before he could be transferred to a ward.
A source who did not want his name in print, told our correspondent that all medical personnel an the accident and emergency ward are now clothed in full protective gears.
It would be recalled that the viral disease which broke out about a month ago, had claimed several lives in the state.
The state commissioner for health, Dr. David Osifo, had also confirmed that the disease had spread to about 10 of the 18 local government areas.
Also, the SSA to Governor Godwin Obaseki on health, Dr. Aanu Fakunle, disclosed that the state government is doing everything possible to put the outbreak under control.
She disclosed that the local government councils are also doing their bit in health education in their communities.
“I can say that all hands are on deck, all things are working together, with support from the federal ministry of health, NCDC, WHO and the state epidemiology team,” she said.
As at the time of filing this report, Dr. Osifo could not be reached for comment, as calls made to his mobile phone failed to connect.

