20 Kidnapped Caregivers in Kastina, Released

The 20 caregivers who were kidnapped on December 23 in Jibya Local Government Area of Katsina State have regained their freedom, the “Ulama” council, the highest spiritual organ of the Jama’atu Izalatil Bid’a Wa’ikamatis Sunnah has said.

The council said the victims were released at about 2 a.m., on Saturday in Dauran town in Zurmi Local Government Area of Zamfara State.

On December 31, the religious group announced the abduction of its caregivers on their way back to their destination in Zamfara State after attending a first aid camp in Dutse, the capital of Jigawa State.

Sani Jingir, the National Chairman of the ‘Ulama’ Council of the group, disclosed the release of the abductees to journalists on pSunday, at a press conference held at the headquarters of the group in Jos.

According to Mr Jingir, the victims were released unhurt and without ransom.

“The 20 caregivers we informed you last week of their abduction have been released by their abductors. They were released at about 2 a.m. of yesterday (uSaturday).

“They were released in Dauran town in Zurmi Local Government Area of Zamfara State without ransom, and are in healthy condition,” he said.

The National Chairman added that it was unfortunate that people who gave their lives to humanity would be abducted for selfish reasons, appreciating the effort of security, sympathisers and all other stakeholders who have assisted in the release of the victims.

Jingir further called on the federal and state governments to intensify efforts to bring an end to the activities of kidnappers in the country, urging those engaged in such acts to seek other means of livelihood.

Since the news of the abduction was announced by the group days ago, the police have not made any comment on it.

