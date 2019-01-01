Again, Herdsmen Kill 7 in Plateau

Gunmen, suspected to be Fulani herdsmen, have killed a no fewer than seven persons in the troubled Barki Ladi Local Government Area of Plateau State on Sunday night.

This is coming few days four people were killed in the state by suspected herdsmen.

It was gathered that the killings took place in Dorong and Nding communities.

It was learnt that five of the victims were killed close to a bridge in Nding while returning home after an event organised by a Christian youths in Jos. The rest were shot dead when the gunmen invaded Dorong.

The names of those killed in Nding could not be ascertained as of the time of filling this report but a resident of the community, Mr Solomon Dalyop, who confirmed the two attacks, named those killed in Dorong as Miss Janet Markus and Mr Dung Pam.

Dalyop said: “At about 6.20pm on Sunday members of the COCIN Youth Fellowship of Gassa and Nding communities were ambushed at the Nding community bridge when they were returning home from celebrating Christmas at Wildlife Park in Jos.

“The attack claimed at least five lives while those injured were rushed to the hospital.

“Also on Sunday evening, armed Fulani herdsmen invaded Dorong and killed Miss Janet Markus and Dung Pam.

“With the killings in the past few days, we are beginning to believe the rumour we heard that some armed Fulani herdsmen had been moved to the communities to disrupt the peace in certain communities in the state during the Christmas and New Year’s celebrations, and ensure that the killings continue so that there will be no elections in Beromland because of insecurity.”

The Plateau State Police Command appealed to the residents of the state to assist the police in their efforts to stop attacks and killings in the state.

In a statement on Monday the force confirmed the attack on Nding community but was silent on the one on Dorong by gunmen.

Spokesman for the police in the state, Mathias Tyopev, said in the statement: “On 30/12/2018 at about 1815hrs, the Plateau State Police Command, Jos, received a distress call from Samson Bitrus of Gwom Nding village that on the same date at about 1800hrs some unknown gunmen attacked a Peugeot 504 Station Wagon on the way to Nding Village.

“The Commissioner of Police Plateau State Command, Austin Agbonlahor, having received the information immediately assembled a team that raced to the scene of crime but discovered on arrival that the attackers had left.

“On the scene of the crime, three persons were seen motionless and they were immediately taken to the Barkin Ladi General Hospital where they were confirmed dead by the doctor on duty. Three injured persons were also taken to the hospital.

“Out of the three persons that were injured one of them died while receiving treatment. The remaining two persons in the hospital are responding to treatment.”

