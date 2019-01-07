Akwa Ibom APC Governorship Candidate, Ekere Trains 1,100 Youths on Skill Acquisition

Breaking News

Managing Director of Niger Delta Development Commission (NDDC), and governorship candidate of All Progressives Congress, Obong Nsima Ekere
in conjunction with United Niger Delta Youth for Peace and Development and Gift Care Foundation (UNDYPD), have trained no fewer than 1,100 Niger Delta youths on skills acquisition.
The training which was for free empowered the youths with starter packs and seed funds was to boost their business enterprises.
The training, which spanned three weeks, took place simultaneously in Akwa Ibom and Abia states.
Ekere, who was represented at the graduation ceremony over the weekend by Professor Chris Ekong, implored the beneficiaries to make judicious use of the knowledge and financial incentives to better their lots even as he lauded their enthusiasm and commitment and pledged not to relent in his humanitarian gesture to the youths to lift them out of poverty. National President, UNDYPD, Godspower Nta, expressed delight that the rationale behind the programme had been realised and described Obong Ekere as a promise-keeper, adding that although his organisation was apolitical, it was necessary to advocate for good leadership in the country.

