Atiku’s Candidacy, PDP’s Greatest Blunder – House of Reps APC Candidate

A candidate of the APC in Edo state, Dennis Idahosa, has described PDP’s choice of Atiku Abubakar as its presidential candidate as the greatest blunder.

Idahosa who is contesting for the Ovia federal constituency, said that singular act will give President Muhammadu Buhari an easy victory at the presidential election.

He disclosed this while commenting on the chances of President Buhari against the PDP presidential candidate.

He noted that, unlike Buhari, Atiku puts more confidence in money than integrity.

“What is giving him [Buhari] the edge more than others is that the PDP made a blunder by giving their ticket to somebody who has so much confidence in money, instead of integrity and morality.

“Atiku Abubakar is someone who had served the country as a Vice President and we all saw the high level of corruption and injustice that characterized the administration during their tenure and we cannot again afford and entrust the sensitive position of President of the country into the hands​ of such person.

“I believe if it was somebody else that has credibility and integrity, PDP would have had a little bit of chances. But President Muhammadu Buhari is a man of integrity, a man that has fought insecurity in the country and willing to bring Nigeria to the next level.

“Every human being has his or her faults​, no one is perfect. I believe Nigeria is in safe hands​ with Buhari and we will get to the next level with Buhari,” Idahosa said.

Commenting on his own chances against his arch rival and candidate of the PDP, Mrs. Omosede Igbinedion, Idahosa said that the larger-than-life image of her father will not put her ahead of him at the polls.

He accused the PDP lawmaker the of truancy, as she is not always present whenever issues that concern her constituency are being discussed on the floor of the lower chamber.

He said: “I am not a rich man’s​ son. I was born and raised into a humble family. I was born and raised in Igbobazuwa, went to farms like other normal persons born in the village​.

“I know what it takes for you to come home and there is no food at home; your friends are at school and you are in the farm trying to transport the produce to the market. I know and I have experienced it.

“She was never on the floor when important issues concerning the federal constituency are discussed, she was not there to attract any development to our constituency, and there was no single individual that was empowered because of her absence.

“That is what is giving me the edge and confidence that it is not all about name but about what you can bring to the doorsteps​ of your people.

“By the grace of God, the election in Ovia federal constituency will be one of the most comfortable zones for the APC in the state. The election will be won with not less than 69 percent, by His grace, and not by my strength.”

The House of Reps hopeful urged politicians and their supporters to focus on issues during their campaigns, rather than tearing others down.

“We should shun hate speeches and focus on issue-based campaign, and do whatever it takes to keep peace in this nation, avoid politics of division, focus on all that we have achieved as individuals and as a country,” he added.

