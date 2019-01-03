Buhari Commiserates with NAF, Families of Victims of Crashed Military Helicopter

President Muhammadu Buhari has commiserated with the Nigerian Air Force, families of victims of the crashed NAF helicopter in Borneo on Wednesday.

Buhari expressed heartfelt sympathey to the Air Force and relations of five people who lost their lives in the crash.

The President mourned Flight Lieutenant Perowei Jacob (Pilot in Command), Flight Lieutenant Kaltho Paul Kilyofas (Co-Pilot), Sergeant Auwal Ibrahim (Flight Technician), Lance Corporal Adamu Nura (Gunner), and Aircraftman Meshack Ishmael (Gunner), who died in the mishap.

Commiserating with the Chief of Air Staff, Air Marshal Sadique Abubakar, President Buhari said it was sad that the fine officers and men lost their lives in the bid to guarantee the safety and protection of their countrymen.

He said rather than dampen the morale of troops fighting the insurgency in the North-east, the unfortunate development would rather bolster their resolve to completely eliminate all evildoers within the shortest possible time.U

To the families and relations of the dead, President Buhari condoles with them, noting that the dead officers and men were heroes, who paid the supreme price for peace to reign in the country.

