CAN Declares Jan. 10 as National Prayer Day for Peaceful Election, Freedom for Leah Sharibu

The Christian Association of Nigeria (CAN) has set aside January 10, 2019, as a national day of prayers for peaceful, free, fair and credible election in the country.

The pray session will also intercede for the freedom of Leah Sharibu and others in Boko Haram captivity.

The association directed churches nationwide to observe prayers between 11am and 2pm against violence, manipulation, intimidation of voters and other electoral crimes.

The media aide to CAN President, Pastor Bayo Oladeji, said in a statement in Abuja on Saturday, that Christian politicians especially those contesting for offices during the elections, all Christian groups or organisations and all stakeholders were encouraged to participate in the programme.

CAN also urged all Christian groups, denominations, church and block leaders of CAN or their representatives to assemble at the National Christian Centre, Abuja, on January 10 for the important prayer meeting.

It said: “All Christian candidates for all the elective offices or their representatives are also invited as they will be prayed for to be good Ambassadors of Christ before, during and after the election.

“CAN asks all state chairmen and all denominational leaders to organize similar programme and Christian candidates who could not make it to Abuja, especially those who are contesting for state assembly or positions of Governor to attend the one being organised at the state level.”

The statement added that the faithful were to pray for “all Christians contesting one post or the other for the will of God to be done concerning their ambition; That the powerful in our nation will not be able to manipulate the election and edge them out.”

It further asked them to pray for violence-free elections, and that God should stop all groups behind the killings in Nigeria and their financiers.

