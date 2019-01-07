CAS, Buratai Leads Troop to Dislodge Boko Haram Insurgents in Borno, Yobe

The Chief of Army Staff (CAS), Lt. Gen. Tukur Buratai on Monday led troops to dislodge Boko Haram insurgents and in the process no fewer than 100 terrorists were killed in the theatre of war in Yobe and Borno states.

The army Director of Public Relations Brig. Gen. Sani Usman said in a statement that the troops alongside the Nigerian Air Force Air Task Force component of Operation Lafiya Dole were also in hot pursuit of fleeing members of the insurgents in various encounters of the operations.

General Usman said the battle has now shifted to the fringes of Lake Chad and other suspected enclaves of Boko Haram in the theatre of war, stating that the troops were buoyed by the presence and motivation of the Chief of Army Staff.

He said: “In their determined efforts of wiping the remnants of Boko Haram terrorists, troops of Operation LAFIYA DOLE have embarked on aggressive clearance operations on suspected Boko Haram terrorists hideouts and crossing points with tremendous results.

“It is in this line that they neutralized quite a number of them and recovered various calibre of arms and ammunition in such areas around Goniri in Yobe State, Damasak, Kross Kauwa and Monguno, among other locations in Borno State.

“Specifically, the 120 Battalion and the newly formed Nigerian Army Special Forces Command have neutralized over 100 Boko Haram terrorists in various encounters.

“The Nigerian Air Force Air Task Force components of Operation LAFIYA DOLE have been giving close air support to ground troops and also facilitating hot pursuit of fleeing infiltrating terrorists in the ongoing operations.

“Significantly, the Air Task Force have destroyed several Boko Haram terrorists gun trucks and facilities. The gallant troops have also been repelling attempted efforts by the terrorists to infiltrate their locations. Buoyed by the Chief of Army Staff’s presence and motivation, the troops in the frontline are in renewed positive fighting spirit across the theatre to stop incursions and annihilate the terrorists.

“The battle has now further shifted to the fringes of Lake Chad and other suspected Boko Haram terrorists enclave along the borders,” the statement said.

