Court Refuses to Ask Police to Vacate Senator Melaye’s Residence

The Federal High Court in Abuja on Thursday rejected an application for an order directing the police to remove their men from Senator Dino Melaye’s Abuja residence.

Melaye had approached the court after the police officers laid a siege to his residence following allegations by the Senator that the police planned to inject him with poisonous substances if he submitted himself to the police.

In the application, Melaye had asked the court to stop the police from what he described as acting in a manner threatening his life.

The requests were presented as ex-parte applications after Melaye asked the court for enforcement of his fundamental rights in the same court.

In a ruling on the ex-parte application on Thursday, Justice Justice N. E Maha refused to grant the application but chose to grant an accelerated hearing in the main suit.

The police have insisted on arresting Melaye, accusing him of involvement in the killing of a police officer.

The controversial Senator is already facing two separate charges of attempted suicide and allegedly arming criminal suspects.

A detachment of policemen had been occupying the Senator’s premises for about a week now in their bid to arrest him.

