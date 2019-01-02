Father Mbaka Rallies Support for Buhari to Fight Corruption

As church leaders release their new year prophecies, the Spiritual Director, Adoration Ministry, Enugu, Rev. Fr. Ejike Mbaka, has said there was need to support President Muhammad Buhari in the coming election, despite predicting tough times ahead.

Mbaka urged Nigerians to pray hard so that the country would overcome what he tagged ‘impending unimaginable difficulty’ in 2019.

The preacher disclosed this on Tuesday during his New Year prophetic message and crossover service.

Mbaka said that the type of difficulty the country was going to face was such that has not been “witnessed in its 58 years history.”

The Catholic priest also urged Nigerians to pray for the country and its leaders.

He, however, said Nigerians should support Buhari to continue his fight against corruption.

The clergyman said thatiu the Catholic Church supports the fight against corruption and that was why she created “prayers against bribery and corruption.”

“A President that is fighting corruption needs to be supported,” he said.

He said: “A President that is fighting corruption should be supported. I will not greet everyone without praying for our goveyrnor and friend, Ifeanyi Ugwuanyi. We bless God for him. Enugu has never seen it like this. For the first time in the history of Enugu, the Black Axe and Vikings cult groups are not fighting, only a man like him can do it.

“In his time, Chief Nwodo and Ken Nnamani are friends; Fed Okoro and Nwodo are not fighting. While he is developing Nsukka, he is developing Awgu, Udi, Nkanu; his impact is everywhere.

“Enugu is in God’s hands and we have to hand the Governor over to God because Enugu is in peace. There is no other state in this country that has this kind of peace. Generations will not forget you. Adoration Ministry will not forget you.

“For such person who is doing well, we will tell him to continue. I pray for God’s protection in his life. If it is endorsement you call it, it is your word.

“Those coming to contest know that Ugwuanyi is a good man, otherwise they should be imprisoned. I pray that Senator Ayogu Eze should go and rest, he should not contest for anything, he should not come to disorganise the state that has been rebuilt. As he is going to rest, let it be well with him in the name of Jesus Christ so that after the election, he will be given an appointment and he will go to Abuja.

“You will not understand what Governor Ugwuanyi has done, he is a silent performer. A humble and God-fearing, and kind-hearted man, and nobody will stop the good work he has started so that nobody would be killed because of election. He should complete the work he started. Is it the man who did not built a road when he was a senator that you want to be governor now?

“We pray for President Muhammadu Buhari; he is a man who understands the situation. Since Nigeria started, we have never experienced a President that has agricultural programmes like him. It’s like calling somebody thief in the media but you are not a thief.

“For 16 years, the road from Anambra to Enugu was overgrown with weeds but within four years, the road is being rebuilt. For remembering us, God will bless him. It shall be well with him. Four years doesn’t mean eight years; he has finished his four years and I pray for peaceful transition that he may complete his remaining four years.”

