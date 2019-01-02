I Won’t Surrender to Police, Melaye Vows as NGO Drags Police to UN

The senator representing Kogi West, Dino Melaye, has vowed not to surrender himself to the Nigeria Police Force.

Melaye, who spoke from his hideout had earlier alleged that the Inspector-General of Police, Ibrahim Idris, will inject him to death if he is

He stated this in a tweet on Tuesday evening.

He also maintained that he will continue to remain in his hideout.

The police had laid siege to the senator’s Abuja residence on Friday, ending on an aggravating note, a turbulent year which began with allegations that the lawmaker was involved in multiple armed robbery and murder plots.

This will mark the fourth attempt to arrest Melaye by the police in 2018.

The police, in a statement by its spokesperson, Jimoh Moshood, while speaking on the reason for laying siege to Melaye’s residence, said the Senator, alongside his ‘armed thugs’, shot one Danjuma Saliu, a sergeant, in July 2018.

Rather than debunk or admit the allegations made by the police, Melaye simply said in his Tuesday tweet that he is being wise and not scared by hiding.

Melaye said the Bible records Prophet Elijah to be one of the strongest prophets that lived, but he went to Mount Carmel to hide when King Ahab sought him to kill him because of the way he boldly declared the truth.

“There is a difference with being scared and being wise,” the controversial lawmaker wrote on Twitter.

Mean,a non-governmental organisation (NGO), Justice Helpline Foundation, has threatened to drag the Nigeria Police to the United Nations over what it described as constant intimidation of the Senator. The Director of Litigation of the group, Ayo Jonathan, who made this known in Lokoja Tuesday, cautioned the Inspector General of Police, against what it termed victimisation of Melaye.

He also said it was wrong for President Muhammadu Buhari not to call the police leadership to order.

His words: “In a country where several members of the ruling party were alleged to have been involved in corrupt practices, Mr. President found it convenient to protect such persons, yet the police find it convenient to harass, intimidate and infringe on peoples’ rights.

“Mrs. Kemi Adeosun and the Governor Ganduje saga, are cases of corruption which Mr. President allegedly provided cover for such persons.

“The laying of siege to the house of Senator Dino Melaye, the disconnection of electricity and water supply to the Senator’s residence as well as constantly firing of tear gas into the residence are wrong.

“There will be severe consequences if anything happens to the Senator. “We urge the police to be more civil in its approach. We will not hesitate to drag the police to the UN if any harm befalls the senator.

“Having followed the activities of the Nigeria Police, and with the unfolding event, we have every reason to be concerned about the real motive behind the new attempt to arrest Senator Dino Melaye considering the spate of strange and unresolved deaths of persons in police custody in recent past.”

