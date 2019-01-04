IGP Recalls Imo State Commissioner of Police

The Inspector General of Police (IGP), Ibrahim Idris, on Friday reversed himself by recalling Commissioner of Police, Dasuki Galadanchi, who was redeployed from Imo State two days ago.

The State Commissioner of Police and all the senior Police officers in the state were transferred out in an unprecedented shakeup in the Command.

Governorship candidates of political parties in the state had kicked against the transfer, describing the mass transfer as a ploy to manipulate the election in favour of the All Progressives Congress (APC).

Also recalled by IGP were three Deputy Commissioners of Police and eleven Assistant Commissioners of Police redeployed to various states by the IGP.

The IGP had on Wednesday transferred Galadanchi from Imo to Bauchi state and posted the current Commissioner of Police in charge of the Kogi state Command, Ali Janga to the state.

But 48 hours after, the IGP cancelled the controversial transfer.

It was gathered that a signal came on Friday morning stating that all the transferred police officers should return to their former offices with immediate effect.

