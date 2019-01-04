Lady Who Kills Son of Man She Has Several Abortions For Arraigned in Court

A 20-year-old woman Chinenye Ndubuife, Friday, told Ebute Meta Magistrate’s Court in Lagos State, that she killed her ex-boyfriend’s two-year-old son because she lost her womb through abortion she had for the father of the deceased.

Appearing before the Court Ndubuife, 20, was quoted by prosecution, Sgt. Kehinde Omisakin, as having confessed that she killed her ex-lover’s son in revenge because she had lost her womb following several abortions from pregnancies resulting from her amorous affair with him.o

Her ex-boyfriend had the baby with another woman.

Earlier, Sgt. Omisakin had told the court that the accused committed the offence on December 12, 2018, at No. 70, Lawani St., Olodi-Apapa.

Omisakin alleged that the accused hit the two-year-old boy’s head on the wall before smashing it with a stone and thereafter, dumped the body in a pit toilet when she realised that the child was dead.

“The accused claimed her act was that of vengeance because she had lost her womb following several abortions from pregnancies resulting from her amorous affair with the father of the deceased,” Omisakin said.

The court subsequently remanded Chinenye in prison.

“The accused is to remain behind bars for the next 26 days pending the outcome of legal advice from the office of the State Director of Public Prosecutions,” Chief Magistrate Mrs. A.O. Komolafe ordered.

Komolafe said the accused should be kept in custody at the Kirirkiri Prison and subsequently adjourned the matter until January 30.

The offence violated Section 223 of the Criminal Law of Lagos, which stipulates death sentence for offenders.

Share this: Facebook

LinkedIn

Google

Email

Print

Twitter

