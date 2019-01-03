NAF Helicopter Crashes in Borno

A Nigerian Air Force (NAF) Helicopter was lost in combat while providing close air support to troops of 145 Battalion at Damasak in Northern Borno State on Wednesday.

Air Commodore Ibikunle Daramola, Director of Public Relations and Information Nigerian Air Force, in a statement on NAF twitter handle said the helicopter was lost in the ongoing counter-insurgency operations in the North East.

“The incident occurred about 7:45pm today, 2 January 2019. Details of the cause of the crash are still scanty.

“As soon as the details of the crash are known, they will be made available to the public,” he said.

Meanwhile, NAF) said the Air Task Force (ATF) of Operation LAFIYA DOLE has destroyed a building being used as meeting venue by Islamic State of West Africa Province (ISWAP) fighters near Baga in Northern Borno.

Daramola, in another statement on Wednesday in Abuja, said the operation was carried out on Tuesday.

He explained that the attack was conducted on January 1 after series of Intelligence, Surveillance and Reconnaissance (ISR) missions confirmed that the building was being used as an assembly point by the terrorists.

“Consequently, the ATF dispatched a Nigerian Air Force (NAF) Alpha Jet aircraft to attack the building.

“A direct hit was recorded on the target leading to significant damage to the structure and neutralisation of the occupants,” the spokesman said.

