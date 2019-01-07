NLC Decares Jan. 8, Day for Mobilisation, Sensitisation Not Strike

The Nigeria Labour Congress declared on Monday that it has not called for nationwide strike on January 8 (Tuesday) but rather declared the day for mobilisation and creating awareness among workers over the minimum wage issuei.

General Secretary of Congress, Dr. Peter Ozo-Eson said in a statement that what the congress has called for was a day of protest and mobilization across the states of the federation to sensitize Nigerians and workers on the minimum wage issue.

The NLC scribe said the National Day of protest does not translate into a strike action, adding that whenever labour decides on a date for a national strike, Nigerians will be informed accordingly.

The statement read: “It has come to our attention that some section of the news media has largely misrepresented our action plan in reaction to the delay in transmitting the recommendations of the Tripartite Committee on a new National Minimum Wage to the National Assembly by President Muhammadu Buhari.

“It should be recalled that the National Executive Council of NLC met on 17th of December last year and directed that we hold nationwide mobilization of workers and our allies if by 31st December 2018 the bill on the National Minimum Wage has yet to be sent to the National Assembly to be passed as an Act of Parliament.

“We immediately announced then that on Tuesday, 8th January 2019, there will be a nationwide mass mobilization and protests simultaneously across all states in Nigeria. This does not translate to a strike.

“It is on record that each time we had cause to embark on a national strike, we say so publicly without any equivocation. We still don’t understand where the story about a strike commencing tomorrow came from.

“Already, all our State Councils, affiliate unions and allies in other pro people mass organizations now popularly referred to as Civil Society Organizations have been fully informed and mobilized to ensure the success of tomorrow’s mass protests in all the states and the Federal Capital Territory.

“When a date is decided for the commencement of a strike subsequently, we will inform the public appropriately.”

