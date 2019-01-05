Oil Magnate, Kola Karim Lifts Atiku’s Presidential Ambition with $30.5m Donation

The presidential ambition of former Vice President and Peoples Democratic Party presidential candidate, Atiku Abubakar, recently got a boost with a donation of $30.5m to his campaign team.

The hefty donation came from an international businessman and oil magnate, Kola Karim.

Information at our disposal said the renowned international businessman, Karim donated $30.5m to boast Atiku campaign and promised to more in the near future.

According to the source, “the Ibadan-born billionaire has funded Alhaji Atiku presidential campaign with $30.5m and he also promised that in January, 2019, he will also support with additional sum of N9bn to make his (Atiku) presidential dream come true in May, 2019.”

Kola Karim is the elder brother of Ayo Karim; who lost out to the CBN top shot; Bayo Adelabu at the APC primaries in Oyo gubernatorial race. Kola, 49, is one of Nigeria’s most successful businessmen and current Chairman of the Board of Directors of Costain (West Africa) plc, Nigerian Ropes plc, and serves as Director in seven other companies, including Shoreline Power Company Ltd, Shoreline Energy International Ltd, Ecobank Nigeria plc, Schlumberger Testing & Production Services Nigeria Ltd, Trans Amadi Facilities Ltd, grange Education Ltd and African Eagles plc.

Kola’s principal asset, Shoreline Natural Resources, is the third largest indigenous oil producer in Nigeria behind listed Seplat Petroleum and Aiteo E & P Ltd., Nigeria’s largest independent, which is owned by oil tycoon Benedict Peters.

Shoreline Natural Resources pumps 55,000 barrels of oil per day, and holds an estimated a billion barrels in crude reserves.

Share this: Facebook

LinkedIn

Google

Email

Print

Twitter

