Police Arrest Father of 3 for Poisoning Children with Sniper in Bayelsa

A father of three, Samuel Sunday, has been arrested for allegedly poisoning his three children to death pwith sniper.

Bayelsa Commissioner of Police, Aminu Salehs, confirmed the arrest in Yenogoa, Wednesday.

Sniper is insects repellant and deadly to human consumption.

The Commissioner told reporters st the ‘crime scene’ that two of the children died after drinking sniper while the third one survived.

The surviving son said their father and his brother gave them the sniper to drink.

“Our father and his brother tied three of us and gave us sniper to drink.

“I was told that my brothers are dead, and that I am the only one that survived,” the boy said in tears on his hospital bed.

He said that suspect and his brother, Aya Preye, were being charged for the murder of the two children.

He identified the deceased boys as Miracle (12) and God’s time (10).

It gathered that Sunday and his wife had divorced but the three children were living with their grandmother before the incident occurred.

The Police Commissioner said the suspect had alleged that his sons were wizards who were responsible for his sickness.

Moses Emeka of Hillem Medical Centre, who attended to the only survivor, said the boy was brought to the hospital unconscious by an NDLEA official.

The doctor confirmed that the survivor was responding to treatment and would soon recover.

