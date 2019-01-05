Breaking News

President Buhari Presidential Campaign Inaugurates Committee on Monday

President Muhammadu Buhari Presidential Campaign Council for the 2019 General Elections has fixed January 6 for the inauguration of the committee to kick start campaign activities.
In a statement issued by Festus Keyamu, Director, Strategic Communications, APC Presidential Campaign Council, in Abuja on Saturday, said the event would take place at the International Conference Centre, Abuja, at 10:00a.m.
He said those expected at the ceremony were the persons earlier announced as members of the APC Presidential Campaign Council.
According to a statement by the party in December, the Council is co-chaired by the President and National Leader of the party, Bola Tinubu.
Vice President, Yemi Osinbajo and the APC National Chairman, Adams Oshiomhole, were also named as Deputy Chairmen.
The event is coming days after another campaign council headed by the President’s wife, Aisha, was inaugurated.
While inaugurating the over 500-member council at the Banquet Hall of the State House presidential villa, Abuja, Mr Buhari said he expected the women and youth presidential campaign team to exhibit the same loyalty and support they gave him in 2015.
He further said the gathering reminded him of his political struggles over the years and the support he enjoyed from them.

