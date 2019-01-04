Senator Melaye Finally Surrenders to Police

The Senator representing Kogi west Constituency, Dino Melaye has finally submitted himself to the Nigerian Police.

Melaye’s Maitama Abuja home had been besieged by the police in the last eight days.

Police officers have been there with no sign of the Senator in his house.

Melaye on his part maintained that he would continue to remain in his hideout, noting that the forces plan was to arrest and inject him with substance that would kill him.

The lawmaker who last week told journalists he was out of Abuja when the siege began was apparently in the house.

He opened the door of the house himself on Friday afternoon in the presence of police operatives and some Senators of the Peoples Democratic Party (PDP).

While coming out of the house, the Senator slumped and was later assisted onto his feet.

He was thereafter taken to the office of the IGP Intelligence Response Squad (IRT) in Guzape, Abuja.

The police, had in a statement by its spokesperson, Jimoh Moshood, while speaking on the reason for laying siege to Melaye’s residence, said the Senator, alongside his ‘armed thugs’, shot one Danjuma Saliu, a sergeant, in July 2018.

“The Police operatives currently in the residence of Senator Dino Melaye are to effect his arrest to answer to the case of attempted culpable homicide on the shooting of a Police Officer, Sgt Danjuma Saliu, attached to 37 Police Mobile Force (PMF) while on duty at a stop and search point along Aiyetoro Gbede, Mopa Road in Kogi state.

“The above offence was committed by Senator Dino Melaye and his armed thugs in Kogi State on the 19th July, 2018 when they shot and wounded a police officer, Sgt Danjuma Saliu, attached to 37 Police Mobile Force (PMF) while on duty at a stop and search point along Aiyetoro Gbede, Mopa Road in Kogi state.

“The Police Officer is yet to recover from the gunshot injury he sustained during the attack and still under intensive medical care,” the statement reads.

The police vowed to continue the siege until the Senator surrendered himself.

Melaye was still with the police at the time of this report.

The controversial Senator is also being prosecuted on two separate charges of attempted suicide and allegedly arming criminals. He was granted bail by the judges in both cases.

Melaye has denied any wrongdoing and said he was being persecuted by the Kogi State Governor, Yahaya Bello, and the administration of President Muhammadu Buhari.

Bello has, however, distanced himself from Mr Melaye’s ordeal.

Melaye was one of the senators who defected to the opposition PDP from Nigeria’s ruling party, APC, last year.

Human rights activist, Femi Falana (SAN), Thursday, called on the lawmaker to end the siege by submitting himself for arrest without any further delay.

Reports have it that Senators who visited the lawmaker at his residence on Friday went with him to see the Inspector General of Police, Ibrahim Idris, piin order to resolve the problem.

