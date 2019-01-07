Suspected ‘One Million Boys’ Set Houses, Shops Ablaze in Ibadan, 11 Arrested

The burning of houses which started in Ibadan, Oyo State capital on Friday continued on Sunday with the police arresting not fewer than 11 hoodlums suspected to have taken part in the arson.

The Oyo State Police Command on Sunday confirmed the arrest of the suspects in connection with the mayhem wreaked on three areas of the city.

Hoodlums had been disturbing the peace of the city for days, setting houses, vehicles and shops ablaze, and engaing in looting.

The affected areas are Ojagbo in Ibadan North East; the back of the Oyo State All Progressives Congress secretariat; Oke Ado, Ibadan SouthEast Local Government Area, and Idi-Arere, a suburb of the area where the ‘One Million Boys’ operated for weeks in 2018.

In the latest attack on Idi-Arere and environs, on Sunday, some hoodlums set ablaze 30 shops and several houses on the Beere-Molete Road.

The affected shops and houses were located in Idi-Arere, Bode and up to the Allelluyah filling station, in the heart of the city.

One of the residents said that the affected structures included shops belonging to fashion designers, soft drink sellers, electronics sellers, frozen food sellers and cooking material sellers, among others.

The Idi-Arere incident, like the others in Oke Ado and Ojagbo, occurred in the dead of the night when many of the residents were sleeping, fuelling suspicions that the attacks were carried out by the ‘One Million Boys’.

A source stated: “It is a case of arson. The hoodlums burnt houses and shops too. The attacks took place very late into the night.

“It was when we woke up that we saw everything. It is not up to Popoyemoja, it stopped at Idi-Arere, from the junction to Bode Road.

“Though, I didn’t count the number of shops, but, it stretched from the junction to the Alleluyah petrol station. But, we are talking of about 30 shops on both sides of the road.”

The state Police Public Relations Officer, Adekunle Ajisebutu, who confirmed the incident to PUNCH Metro, said 11 suspects had been arrested.

Ajisebutu said, “Investigation to determine the cause and motive behind the incident is ongoing.

“Normalcy has been restored to the affected areas. The state Commissioner of Police, Abiodun Odude, has directed the policemen drafted to the areas to carry out intensive patrol as well as 24 hours surveillance to prevent a further breakdown of law and order.

“While directing that the 11 arrested suspects, including their ring leaders, be charged to court immediately after conclusion of investigation, the CP warned hoodlums and other criminal elements against wanton destruction of lives and property.”

Meanwhile, the Olubadan of Ibadan land, Oba Saliu Adetunji, has summoned an emergency meeting of all family heads from the affected areas to a meeting in his palace at Popoyemoja by noon on Tuesday.

