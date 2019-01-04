Troops Kill Boko Haram Insurgents in Borno as NAF Destroys Bandits’ Hideout in Zamfara

Nigerian Army said on Thursday that troops killed six Boko Haram terrorists and destroyed their hideouts at Gawa and Boskoro villages of Mafa Local Government Area of Borno.

According to a statement by the army spokesman, Brig. Gen. Sani Usman, the gallant troops also rescued three women at Boskoro, who had been handed over to Internally Displaced Persons (IDPs) camp officials at Dikwa.

Usman said they recovered three pieces of 36 hand grenade, four Dane guns, 26 round of the anti-aircraft ammunition, three gas cylinders and a set of bow and arrow.

He quoted the Theatre Commander, Operation Lafiya Dole, Benson Akinroluyo, as commending the troops and charged them to be more daring in clearing suspected terrorists’ hideout.

In the same vain, the Nigerian Air Force said Air Task Force (ATF) of Operation DIRAN MIKIYA has destroyed another armed bandits’ hideout and killed several of their fighters near Doumbourou Hill in Zamfara.

Ibikunle Daramola, the NAF Director of Public Relations and Information, who announced this in Abuja, said the operation was carried out on Wednesday.

“The attack was executed Jan. 2, following human intelligence (HUMINT) reports, which were later confirmed by Intelligence, Surveillance and Reconnaissance (ISR), missions, indicating that a large number of bandits, armed with high calibre weapons, regularly assemble at a compound around the foot of the hill before going out on operations.

“Accordingly, the ATF scrambled two Nigerian Air Force (NAF) attack helicopters, supported by an ISR platform, to engage the bandits and destroy their compound.

“The helicopters strafed the target area in successive waves of attack, with the first wave causing some damage to the structures and neutralising some of their fighters.

“The second wave was sequenced to engage the armed bandits as they re-emerged out of their hiding places, thus inflicting further fatalities on them,” he said.

Mr Daramola said that credible human intelligence sources later revealed that the leader of the group was among those killed during the attack.

He said the ATF would continue to work in close coordination with surface forces and other security agencies, to conduct reconnaissance and air interdiction missions with a view to restoring normalcy to the affected States in the North West.

