Zamfara: Killings By Bandits Continue as 18 Killed

Zamfara State has remained a killing field despite presence of military men as reports indicate that no fewer than 18 persons were reportedly killed when armed bandits invaded two communities in the state.

This was said to have happened on New Year day, sources said.

It was gathered that the gunmen stormed Dutsin Kure and Manasa in Tsafe Local Government on Tuesday.

Nine persons were reportedly shot dead in Dutsin kure, while another nine were killed in Manasa in the early hours of Tuesday.

The attackers stormed the two towns 72 hours after Governor Abdulaziz Yari held a security meeting with security chiefs and traditional chiefs after a similar bloodbath a few days ago.

Sources say the attackers stormed the towns in a convoy of motorcycles, armed with assorted weapons including AK 47 rifles.

A survivor said that the bandits operated unchallenged for hours after threatening to deal with anyone who opposed their movement.

“Many of the survivors have fled the towns for neighbouring places,” the survivor said.”Those who are close to Katsina have gone there while those who are very close to Sokoto, like the people of Maradun have relocated there.”

The attackers also destroyed large storages of farm produce, the villagers had kept hidden after the last spate of attacks.

Meanwhile, the state police command spokesperson, Shehu Mohammed when contacted said the command is currently “making efforts toward bringing the culprits to book”.

“The command is leaving no stone unturned toward arresting the situation,” he said.

“Police have been deployed to not only those places (attacked) but to all other places that are affected.”

Share this: Facebook

LinkedIn

Google

Email

Print

Twitter

